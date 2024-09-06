Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares in the company, valued at $22,485,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $104.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.