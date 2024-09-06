StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Reaches $2,286.56 on Top Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $94.97 million and approximately $653,022.77 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,286.56 or 0.04281027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 41,533 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,526.60479166. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,465.12276575 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $206,265.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

