Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

