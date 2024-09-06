Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 432,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,646. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.