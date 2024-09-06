Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.55 and last traded at $92.58. 1,347,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,968,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

