Steem Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Steem has a total market cap of $72.75 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,746.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.00555416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00118431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00314832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00032442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00083027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,770,228 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.