Stephen Hoge Sells 318 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $24,482.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,443,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,096,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 300 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $23,409.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $21,361.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $45,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

