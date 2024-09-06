Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after acquiring an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JEPI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

