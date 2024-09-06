Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,780 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.