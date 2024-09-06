Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

