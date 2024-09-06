Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 18.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.22 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $852.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Several research firms have commented on IMNM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

