Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Mario Dubois Sells 1,600 Shares

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.AGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 1,600 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$12,560.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total value of C$3,975.00.
  • On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RAY.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

