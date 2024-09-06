Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Mario Dubois Sells 1,600 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 1,600 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$12,560.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stingray Group alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total value of C$3,975.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RAY.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAY.A

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.