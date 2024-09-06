STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

