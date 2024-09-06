StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.53.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Institutional Trading of Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.