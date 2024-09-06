StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.53.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atrion by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,376,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

