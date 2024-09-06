StockNews.com Upgrades Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Hold

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RDUS
Radius Recycling Stock Up 3.2 %
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 23.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
Radius Recycling Company Profile
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.