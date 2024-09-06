Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $98,725.59 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.50 or 0.04225954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

