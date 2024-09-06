Stride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.84 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Stride token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a total market cap of $56.84 million and $58,258.26 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stride has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Stride Profile
Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.
Stride Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars.
