Substratum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $5.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023826 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

