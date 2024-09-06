Substratum Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $5.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023816 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

