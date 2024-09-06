Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 16,274 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Five Below worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.05 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

