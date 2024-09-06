Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$74.77, with a volume of 530914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.29.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.642596 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.