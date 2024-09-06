SUNDOG Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $204.71 million and approximately $98.00 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,616,594 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.21655955 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $117,409,310.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

