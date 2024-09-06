Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.81. 496,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,551,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Symbotic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

