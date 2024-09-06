Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,424. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

