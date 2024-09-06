Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 806.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,870,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 194,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,203. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

