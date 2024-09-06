Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,908. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock worth $1,090,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.