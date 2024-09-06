Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 353,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

