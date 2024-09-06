Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 603,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,155. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

