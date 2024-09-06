Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 595,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 395.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 196.6% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $80.65. 686,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.