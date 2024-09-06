Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.39 and last traded at $158.82. 3,604,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,773,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $136,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after buying an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

