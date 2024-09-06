Tangible Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $119.34 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.9550484 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $115.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

