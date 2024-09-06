Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $15.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,642 shares of company stock worth $16,696,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

