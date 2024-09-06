Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $15.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.
TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
