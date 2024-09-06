Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,390 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

