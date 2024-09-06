Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells $153,130.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Target stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.