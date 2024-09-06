Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 377,615 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

