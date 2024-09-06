TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$751,384.80 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total value of C$751,384.80.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$63.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3133803 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

