TD Asset Management Inc Has $104.42 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686,023 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.44% of Rollins worth $104,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

