TD Asset Management Inc Has $91.22 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $91,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $548.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $552.83.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

