TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $112,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,012.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.21.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $203.91 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

