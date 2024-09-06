TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,604 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $115,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $186.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

