TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $121,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 191.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.