TD Asset Management Inc Sells 170,031 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170,031 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.95% of Gentex worth $151,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $89,843,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after buying an additional 2,272,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 287.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after buying an additional 893,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.59 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

