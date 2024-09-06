TD Capital Management LLC Buys 19,843 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5,082.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

