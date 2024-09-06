TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,017,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

