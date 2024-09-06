TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

