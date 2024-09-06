TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $204.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

