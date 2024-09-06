Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Teradyne by 32.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

