Terra (LUNA) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $228.81 million and $15.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 688,926,034 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

