Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $265,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 902,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,795. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

