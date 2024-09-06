The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 536,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

